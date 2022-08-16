(The Center Square) — Washington is one of the most expensive states to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipalti. The Evergreen state ranks 4th after Alaska, New York and New Jersey.
Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary in each state. Included costs are Social Security, Medicare, federal unemployment insurance, disability insurance, state unemployment insurance, the average cost of health insurance, and average retirement plan contribution.
The average salary reported for Washington is $68,740, the third highest in the nation after Massachusetts and New York.
Based on that wage, the total after-salary cost to employ a worker in Washington is $18,349. The state ranked a consistent 3rd in all categories except disability insurance, which Washington does not require.
The cost breakdown includes $4,262 for Social Security, $997 for Medicare, $4,124 for federal unemployment insurance, $0 for disability insurance, $599 for state unemployment insurance, $6,305 in average cost of health insurance and $2,062 in average retirement plan contribution.
The rising costs of providing for employees concern Elizabeth Hovde, director of the Centers for Worker Rights & Health Care at Washington Policy Center. “I’m concerned that as health care grows as an entitlement for the middle class, through state and federal legislation, the situation will only get worse,” Hovde told The Center Square. “And I expect more employers will bow out of providing health care for their workers. If the government provides health care to Washingtonians with generous subsidies, employers could reason that they don’t need to provide health benefits. If people can get subsidies in the exchanges, after all, both employer and employee might be better off financially if they bail.”
WalletHub rates Washington 28th among the best states in which to start a business, accounting for business costs, business environment and access to resources. The state ranked 9th worst in terms of cost to employers.
While Washington ranks high in employer costs, it does not make the top 10 on the cost of living index. On that scale, Hawaii and New York hold the top spots at 193.3 and 148.2, respectively. Washington ranks 12th, at 111.6.