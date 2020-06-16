(The Center Square) – Washington state is considered one of the least federally dependent states in the country, according to a recent ranking.
The personal finance website WalletHub ranked Washington state the 42nd most dependent state, meaning it's more economically independent and relies less on federal funding and support.
“In order to identify which states most and least depend on federal support, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key metrics: return on taxes paid to the federal government; federal funding as a share of state revenue; and share of federal jobs,” the report said.
The Evergreen State ranks No. 37 in both the "state residents’ dependency” and “state government’s dependency” dimensions. It's overall score is 24.32, according to the report released Monday, with higher scores meaning a greater dependency on the federal government.
Out of all 50 states, the findings show that blue states like Washington are less likely to be dependent on the federal government compared to red states.
Kansas ranks the least dependent state, followed by New Jersey, Delaware, Iowa, Utah, Illinois, Massachusetts and Minnesota. New Mexico ranks as the most dependent, followed by Kentucky, Mississippi, West Virginia and Montana.
“This report illustrates the extent to which states are independent economically,” Diana Polk, WalletHub’s communications manager, said. “However, the oxymoron in this situation is that states with a higher level of federal dependence are likely better positioned to handle the coronavirus pandemic, given that most relief has come from the federal government.”