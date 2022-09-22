(The Center Square) – A recent report confirms what a lot of Washingtonians already know: rental costs in the Evergreen State are skyrocketing.
Washington ranked No. 4 in the nation in terms of the percentage of tenants – 17.5% – who saw their rent increase by at least $250 over the last year, according to informational website HelpAdvisor’s analysis of U.S. Census survey data of 61 million Americans queried about their rental situation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
That translates into more than 283,000 Washington residents experiencing said rent hike.
According to the report, 47% of Washington renters are paying at least $1,500 per month, which is also the fourth-highest in the nation.
Matt Clements, study author and HelpAdvisor senior editor, spoke to rent prices in Washington.
“Washington ranks No. 4 on our list partly because of the top-heavy dollar amount of the rent increases in the state,” he explained in an email to The Center Square. “Of the 280,000 Washingtonians who experienced a monthly rent increase of $250 or more in the past year, over 125,000 of them saw their rent increase by $500 or more in the same time period.”
Clements went on to note, “The same acute increases were reported in Seattle, which leads the nation in percentage of renters whose monthly rent increased $500 or more in the past year (7.9% of renters, which is roughly 76,600 people).”
The Emerald City came in at No. 3 in terms of percentage of residents – 60% – paying $1,500 or more in monthly rent.
Clements pointed to two main reasons for rent increases in Washington.
“There are a few factors that are driving these rent increases,” he said. “First off, Washington state has historically underproduced new housing, which puts the state at a competitive disadvantage to cities and states with more robust housing production.”
Clements continued, “The next factor worth mentioning is how Washington’s rental vacancy rate has been consistently lower than the national average for more than the last decade. With a low rental vacancy rate, a given region will see more competition for available rental units, typically resulting in increased prices.”
The 10 states with the highest percentage of renters whose monthly rent increased $250 or more in the past 12 months:
1. Florida
2. Nevada
3. Montana
4. Washington
5. Delaware
6. Colorado
7. Utah
8. Arizona
9. Tennessee
10. Massachusetts
The 10 states with the lowest percentage of renters whose monthly rent increased $250 or more in the past 12 months:
51. Missouri
50. Wyoming
49. West Virginia
48. Oklahoma
47. Kentucky
46. Iowa
45. Kansas
44. Pennsylvania
43. Wisconsin
42. South Dakota