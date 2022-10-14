FILE - State of Washington flag

(The Center Square) – With the midterm elections less than a month away, Washington ranked as the fourth most politically active state in the nation, according to a recent study released by WalletHub.

The personal finance website determined its rankings of all 50 states by looking into factors such as percentages of registered and actual voters in the 2019 midterms and 2020 general elections, as well as the change in voter turnout in 2020 compared to 20216.

Other factors taken into account: total political contributions per adult, civic education engagement, campaign volunteer opportunities, voter access policies, and whether states had pre-registration policies for those aged 16 and 17.

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez detailed some of the reasons for the Evergreen State’s finish.

“It has some of the highest voter turnout rates, as almost 62% of the electorate voted in the 2018 midterm elections, and 71.5% voted in the 2020 presidential election,” she said in an email to The Center Square.

The state did will in several other categories examined by WalletHub.

“Other reasons why Washington residents are so politically involved include the civic education engagement, the voter accessibility policies, the fact that preregistration is available to voters as young as 16, as well as the large number of volunteer campaign opportunities per capita,” Gonzalez said.

Another Pacific Northwest state also fared well on the list, with Oregon taking the No. 5 spot.

Idaho, on the other hand, came in a distant No. 41.

On Oct. 21, ballots will be sent to registered voters in Washington, which votes by mail every election.

The general election is Nov. 8.

The 10 most politically active states, according to WalletHub:

1. Maryland

2. New Jersey

3. Virginia

4. Washington state

5. Oregon

6. Minnesota

7. California

8. Arizona

9. New York

10. Iowa

The 10 least politically active states, according to WalletHub:

50. Arkansas

49. West Virginia

48. Alabama

47. South Dakota

46. Nebraska

45. South Carolina

44. Oklahoma

43. Indiana

42. Louisiana

41. Idaho

