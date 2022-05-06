(The Center Square) – Washington state came in at No. 37 in terms of states whose unemployment claims are increasing the most week-over-week on April 25, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
WalletHub’s study of U.S. Department of Labor statistics shows nationwide new unemployment claims increasing week-over-week on April 25. The study compared the week of April 25, 2022, to the week of April 22, 2019, and to benchmark dates in 2020 and 2021. Some 6 million Americans are still unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub notes.
The report was good news for the Evergreen State.
“Washington ranks 15th from the bottom, as it registered an overall decline in unemployment claims,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square via email.
Indications are Washington has come a long way since government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19 decimated the job market in 2020.
“The state registered an almost 30% drop in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims two years after the pandemic started compared to the year before the pandemic, the seventh largest decrease in the country,” Gonzalez said. “Compared to the start of 2020, the number of unemployment claims in Washington is lower by almost 63%.”
Washington did better than its Pacific Northwest neighbor Oregon’s middle-of-the pack No. 26 ranking, but not as well as fellow neighbor Idaho’s No. 46 ranking – that is, sixth best in the nation.
The top 10 states and state designates with the biggest week-over-week increases in unemployment claims:
1. Indiana
2. Illinois
3. District of Columbia
4. Kentucky
5. New Hampshire
6. Utah
7. Colorado
8. California
9. Michigan
10. New York
The bottom 10 states with the biggest week-over-week increases in unemployment claims:
51. Delaware
50. Vermont
49. West Virginia
48. New Jersey
47. Connecticut
46. Idaho
45. Montana
44. Rhode Island
43. South Dakota
42. Mississippi