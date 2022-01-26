(The Center Square) – The Washington state unemployment rate is currently in the bottom half of the country, ranking 32nd out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of bouncing back from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s according to personal finance website WalletHub’s updated rankings for "States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most." December saw the U.S. gain 199,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, compared to 249,000 the previous month.
To identify which states are rebounding better than others, WalletHub in its Tuesday report compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five metrics from the latest month for which data is available – in this case, December – to key dates in 2019 and 2020.
“Washington ranks in the bottom 20 states in terms of unemployment rate recovery,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “The number of unemployed people dropped in December 2021 by only about 26% compared to December 2020, one of the slowest recoveries in the country. The state’s overall unemployment rate is 4.5%, higher than the average of 3.9%.”
Washington state’s 32nd ranking represents a slippage of three places from the state’s No. 29 position in WalletHub’s December rankings.
Washington fared worse in the study than its fellow Pacific Northwest states. Oregon, with a current unemployment rate of 4.1%, is ranked No. 29. Idaho, with a current unemployment rate of 2.4% came in at No. 6.
The states bouncing back best are as follows:
Nebraska
Utah
Oklahoma
Montana
Georgia
Idaho
New Hampshire
Vermont
South Dakota
Virginia
The states bouncing back worst are:
Hawaii
Nevada
New Jersey
California
New York
Alaska
Connecticut
New Mexico
Maine
Michigan