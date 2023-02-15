(The Center Square) – A Wednesday report from WalletHub indicates employers in Washington state aren’t having much trouble finding workers.
The personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the past 12 months in order to determine its ranking of states where employers are struggling the most in hiring.
Washington ranked No. 48 overall on the list – the higher the number, the fewer employers seemed to grapple with bringing people on board – with a job openings rate for the last month of 6.10% and a job openings rate for the past 12 months of 6.01%.
“Washington employers have the fourth smallest hiring struggle in the U.S.,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained in an email to The Center Square. “The state has some of the lowest job opening rates, both in the latest month – December 2022, and in the past year.”
That bodes well for the Evergreen State, according to her.
“This is an indication that the state has skilled employees who are satisfied with their jobs, wages, schedule, and benefits,” Gonzalez said. “It means that Washington has a stable labor market, and that is good news for its economy.”
Washington bested its Pacific Northwest neighbors in WalletHub’s study, with Oregon ranked No. 28 and Idaho ranked No. 20.
Per the report, the 10 states where employers struggle the most to hire are:
1. Alaska
2. West Virginia
3. Louisiana
4. Montana
5. Iowa
6. South Carolina
7. New Mexico
8. Virginia
9. Tennessee
10. North Dakota
The 10 states and state designate where employers struggle the least to hire are:
51. New York
50. New Jersey
49. Connecticut
48. Washington
47. Hawaii
46. Florida
45. District of Columbia
44. Utah
43. Indiana
42. Kansas