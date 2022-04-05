(The Center Square) – At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shown companies and employees alike that working from home has benefits, Washington state ranks No. 8 among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of best places for remote work, according to a Tuesday report by WalletHub.
The personal finance company’s rankings were determined by looking at a dozen key metrics, including the share of employees working from home, internet costs, cybersecurity, home size, and population density within homes.
“The best work-from-home conditions include low costs, reasonable comfort and a high level of security,” the report states.
The Evergreen State did well in a variety of categories, accounting for its top 10 ranking.
“Washington is the eighth best state for remote work,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “9% of its workers are working from home, the fifth highest share in the country, and the state ranks third for households' internet access. The low average retail price of electricity and the large average home square footage contribute to the quality of the living environment, which is very important to those who work from home and spend most of their time there.”
In fact, Washington outshined its Pacific Northwest neighbors in terms of working remotely. Oregon came in at No. 21 on WalletHub’s list, and Idaho was ranked No. 37.
The report notes that while vaccine distribution has led workers to return to the office, many workplaces have retained the work-from-home structure to the extent that approximately one in five professional jobs were remote at the beginning of this year.
The best places for remote work:
1. New Jersey
2. District of Columbia
3. Delaware
4. Connecticut
5. Massachusetts
6. Utah
7. Texas
8. Washington
9. Maryland
10. New York
The worst places for remote work:
51. Alaska
50. Mississippi
49. Montana
48. North Dakota
47. Arkansas
46. Oklahoma
45. Wyoming
44. Hawaii
43. New Mexico
42. West Virginia