(The Center Square) – A recent study by WalletHub ranked Washington as the No. 8 state in the nation to have a baby in.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, along with baby- and family-friendliness.
One factor the study looked into was costs to have a baby, which has become expensive in the U.S. The average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs over $3,000 with insurance and without insurance it could cost over $10,000, according to WalletHub.
"While the state does not rank very high in terms of costs, it did adopt a Medicaid expansion that helps cover a greater amount of birthing costs,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained to The Center Square in an email.
Gonzalez added that the other factors that make Washington great for having babies include the low rate of low birth-weight, which is less than 7%; the low rate of preterm births, which is under 9%; and the high quality of pediatric neonatology facilities.
Washington also received a high score for maternity practices in infant nutrition and care, along with a required maternal depression screenings in well-child visits. Medicaid covers parent-child treatment services in the state, according to Gonzalez.
“Other areas that influenced Washington's high ranking are the parental leave policy score, the fact that it has Medicaid covered parenting programs, and its overall family friendliness,” Gonzalez added.
The 10 best states to have a baby in:
1: Massachusetts
2: Vermont
3: Minnesota
4: New Hampshire
5: Rhode Island
6: Connecticut
7: North Dakota
8: Washington
9: Iowa
10: Utah
The 10 worst states to have a baby in:
41. North Carolina
42: Nevada
43: West Virginia
44: Oklahoma
45: Arkansas
46: Florida
47: Georgia
48: Louisiana
49: Mississippi
50: Alabama
51: South Carolina