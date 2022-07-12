(The Center Square) – Washington state was ranked No. 4 in the nation for wellness, according to a new study by Life Extension.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based health and fitness organization looked at 11 metrics across three main categories in all 50 states and the District of Columbia: physical and mental health, access to national parks and nature, and interest in integrative health practices.
Life Extension’s study noted the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a renewed interest in wellness, both physical and mental.
“Coming off the heels of the pandemic which permeated 2020 and 2021, this increased interest in wellness couldn't come at a better time: we are still in the throes of a difficult time in history, after all, and the stress is real,” the study says. “The World Health Organization reported a 25% increase in anxiety and depression globally – which certainly coincides with the economic, political and health uncertainties that have marked the past few years.”
The study goes on to note how the pandemic has made people more mindful of overall wellness, including as a factor in where they choose to live.
“As we persevere during these times and look to emerge stronger, wellness will only play a larger role in people's lives,” the study notes. “With more people working remotely and having the option to live anywhere on the map they choose, access to wellness services and activities may influence where people decide to hang their hats.”
While the state’s scenic beauty, including access to parks and nature, is no doubt a draw to wellness devotees, resources for mental and emotional well-being related to the pandemic offered via the Washington State Coronavirus Response (COVID-19) website could also be a draw.
According to the most recent figures from the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, there are 246 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Washington, and 12% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The Evergreen State’s fourth-place overall finish in Life Extension’s study means it did well in several categories. The report specifically noted a few.
Analyzing data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, Life Extension found that 82.2% of Washingtonians reported doing some form of physical exercise in the past month. That was good enough for a third-place finish behind only Utah and Colorado.
In terms of wellness topics by online user searches, Washington scored 95 points out of 100 on the subject of supplements. That earned Washington a fourth-place finish behind only Arizona, Colorado, and Oregon.
It wasn’t all good news, however.
Washington came in dead last in two categories: percentage of adults who reported no poor physical health days in the past two weeks (57%) and percentage of adults who reported no poor mental health days in the past two weeks (57%).
The 10 best states and state designates in terms of wellness:
1. California
2. Arizona
3. Florida
4. Washington
5. Hawaii
6. Utah
7. Alaska
8. Wyoming
9. District of Columbia
10. New Jersey
The 10 worst states in terms of wellness:
51. Alabama
50. Oklahoma
49. Louisiana
48. Arkansas
47. Iowa
46. Delaware
45. North Dakota
44. Nebraska
43. Kentucky
42. Mississippi