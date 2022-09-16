(The Center Square) – Washington is the 17th most diverse state in the country, according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America.
“In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level – and where the population is relatively more homogeneous – WalletHub compared all 50 states across six key diversity categories,” the report said.
Those six categories are socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, religious, and political.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez delved into the Evergreen State’s top-half finish.
“Washington is the 17th most diverse state in the U.S.,” she reiterated via email. “The state ranks particularly high in terms of household income and size diversity, with strong representation across all levels of income, as well as 2-, 3- and 4-person family households and 1-person non-family households.”
Washington came in at No. 5 in terms of household-income diversity, and No. 6 in terms of household-size diversity.
The state scored high in other diversity categories, as well.
“It's also very diverse when it comes to the region of birth,” Gonzalez said. “While a significant percentage of residents are born within the state, there are also a lot of people born in other states in the west and foreign born.”
WalletHub ranked Washington at No. 7 for birthplace diversity.
“From an economic standpoint, Washington has industry diversity,” Gonzalez explained. “All types of industries are present here, and especially retail trade, professional, scientific, management, administrative and waste management services, as well as educational services, healthcare and social assistance.”
Washington ranked No. 7 in the industry diversity subcategory.
The Evergreen State fared better than its Pacific Northwest neighbors Oregon and Idaho.
Oregon was ranked at No. 27, and Idaho was ranked at No. 34.
The 10 most diverse states:
1. California
2. Texas
3. Hawaii
4. New Jersey
5. New York
6. New Mexico
7. Florida
8. Maryland
9. Nevada
10. Arizona
The 10 least divers states:
50. West Virginia
49. Maine
48. Vermont
47. New Hampshire
46. Montana
45. Kentucky
44. Wyoming
43. Utah
42. Ohio
41. Iowa