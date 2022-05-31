(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on a proposed rule change to increase the big limit for cougar hunters in certain areas.
The change would allow hunters to take a second cougar in areas where there has been an increase in the number of cougar attacks on Blue Mountain Elk.
“This proposed rule is in response to a recent WDFW monitoring effort that showed higher than expected calf mortality attributed to cougar predation in the Blue Mountains," WDFW game division manager Anis Aoude said in a statement. "We are seeking your feedback on this proposed rule change."
The proposed change was put forward on May 19 but eerily coincides with a cougar attack on a young girl near Fruitland last weekend.
The 9-year-old had been playing hide-and-seek at a morning gathering of about 100 people with the Center of Life Slavic Church. Upon seeing the animal attempt to drag the girl into the underbrush, two friends ran for help, Stevens County Wildlife Conflict Specialist Jeff Flood told The Center Square.
The animal, a male estimated between 1 and 2 years old, was scared off by an ATV and later killed. The child sustained lacerations to the head, face and body and was airlifted to a hospital. She is recovering after surgery according to published reports.
WDFW spokesperson Staci Lehman stated that cougar attacks are rare in Washington and have produced only two fatalities in the last 100 years, according to a CBS news report.
Cougar hunting is allowed during Washington’s general hunting season, Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. Additional hunting from Jan. 1 to April 30 may be allowed based on the harvest guidelines that have been set for each Population Management Unit.
No changes to the hunting seasons or harvest guidelines are proposed.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will host a public hearing on the proposed change during its meeting June 23-25. A decision on the proposal will be made by July 15.