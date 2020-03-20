The combined state and federal corporate tax rate in Washington now stands at 21 percent, representing a tie for the lowest levy among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a new study from the Tax Foundation.
U.S. corporations pay a 21 percent income tax rate to the federal government, the Tax Foundation reported, but they also pay additional corporate taxes in 44 states and Washington, D.C. Fourteen states have imposed graduated income taxes on corporations, according to the study, while other states have a flat-rate tax.
Corporations based in six states – Ohio, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming – are charged no state income tax, though they have to pay their share to the federal government, the Tax Foundation said.
The businesses are allowed to deduct state income taxes from their federal tax bill, the study said. In Kentucky, for example, corporations pay a 5 percent rate, which allows them to lower their federal levy to 19.95 percent.
---
Combined Corporate Income Taxes, Highest to Lowest
|Rank
|State
|Combined Corporate Tax Rate
|1
|Iowa
|29.5%
|2
|New Jersey
|29.3%
|3
|Pennsylvania
|28.9%
|4
|Minnesota
|28.7%
|5
|Illinois
|28.5%
|6
|Alaska
|28.4%
|7
|Maine
|28.1%
|8
|California
|28.0%
|9
|Delaware
|27.9%
|10
|Vermont
|27.7%
|11
|Maryland
|27.5%
|11
|Washington, D.C.
|27.5%
|13
|Massachusetts
|27.3%
|14
|Wisconsin
|27.2%
|15
|Nebraska
|27.2%
|16
|New Hampshire
|27.1%
|17
|Oregon
|27.0%
|18
|Connecticut
|26.9%
|19
|Kansas
|26.5%
|19
|Rhode Island
|26.5%
|21
|Idaho
|26.5%
|22
|Montana
|26.3%
|23
|Arkansas
|25.7%
|23
|New York
|26.1%
|23
|Tennessee
|26.1%
|23
|West Virginia
|26.1%
|27
|Hawaii
|26.1%
|28
|Louisiana
|26.0%
|29
|Michigan
|25.7%
|29
|Oklahoma
|25.7%
|29
|Virginia
|25.7%
|32
|New Mexico
|25.7%
|33
|Georgia
|25.5%
|34
|Indiana
|25.3%
|35
|Alabama
|25.1%
|36
|Kentucky
|25.0%
|36
|Mississippi
|25.0%
|36
|South Carolina
|25.0%
|39
|Utah
|24.9%
|40
|Arizona
|24.9%
|41
|Colorado
|24.7%
|42
|Florida
|24.6%
|43
|North Dakota
|24.4%
|44
|Missouri
|23.8%
|45
|North Carolina
|23.0%
|46
|Nevada
|21.0%
|46
|Ohio
|21.0%
|46
|South Dakota
|21.0%
|46
|Texas
|21.0%
|46
|Washington
|21.0%
|46
|Wyoming
|21.0%
Source: Tax Foundation