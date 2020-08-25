(The Center Square) — Washington’s U.S. Postal Service workers say they are grappling with long hours, dwindling resources, and few answers from top USPS officials about postponed changes to the troubled agency.
Across the country, USPS mailboxes and mail sorting machines have been removed or uninstalled without announcement. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has since announced a temporary pause on further changes to the postal service.
The changes led to widespread public outcry that millions of mail-in ballots expected during the November general election may not be received or counted.
In Oregon, 27 USPS mailboxes were reportedly removed in Eugene and two more were removed in Portland due to decline in mail volume.
According to internal documents obtained by The Center Square, a USPS plan sent to union leaders on May 15 outlined the discontinuation of one mail cancelling machine and three delivery bar code sorters at a Tacoma processing and distribution plant.
The documents show that the USPS intended to decommission 969 mail machines nationwide.
Postal union leaders claim they received no prior communication from agency leadership about the plan.
On June 16, the Puget Sound Area Local APWU received a letter from a Tacoma process and distribution center manager, Charles DiCarlo, who wrote that one of the facility’s bar code sorters would be removed.
A July 6 letter from Seattle district plant manager Kenn P. Messenger addressed to local APWU presidents announced an "operational change" that would redirect Tacoma’s letter and flat mail to Seattle for sorting on August 11.
On August 17, the USPS Tacoma plant saw eight machines uninstalled, according to internal documents.
Following DeJoy’s announced pause on mail processing changes, the USPS Tacoma facility reinstalled five of their mail processing machines on August 19, according to APUW President Ryan Harris.
Another sorting machine in Wenatchee was also reinstalled, Harris said, contrary to email communications from senior agency officials who allegedly wrote the machines were to remain uninstalled.
Harris said both the uninstallation and reinstallation was approved by Cary Walton, director of maintenance at the USPS Northwest Center in Seattle.
Harris said two mail machines were scavenged for parts and would cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to repair.
The USPS was first established in 1775 by Congress as the United States Post Office Department with Benjamin Franklin as its first Postmaster General.
The modern U.S. Postal Service has existed since 1970 and is overseen by the federal government. The agency is self-funded through postage sales after federal subsidies for the agency were phased out in the 1980s.
In 2006, Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which required that the agency prepay its retiree health benefits according to a 50-year schedule, beginning with 10 years of required payments of around $5.6 billion from 2007 to 2017. The service funded retiree benefits on a pay-as-you-go basis previously.
In following years, the USPS has reported $83.1 billion in losses and closed four of Oregon's mail distribution centers.
In 2012, mail sorting machines in Pasco, Washington were moved more than two and a half hours away to Spokane. The move drastically increased delivery times, according to American Postal Workers Union President John Wald.
“The honest truth is, we’ve been doing less with less for years now,” Wald said. “My folks are working 50 to 60 hours a week, seven days a week.”
A report from the Government Accountability Office found that the USPS’s work force shrunk from about 786,000 in 2007 to around 617,000 in 2013. It increased slightly to about 630,000 in 2019.
Wald expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of communication with USPS leaders in past weeks.
“We ask the questions about what we’re seeing on the news and what we’re hearing from our brothers and sisters across the country, and the answer is crickets,” Wald said.
DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday and to the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
“There are many inaccuracies about my actions that I wish to again correct,” DeJoy said in a House hearing on Monday. “First, I did not direct the removal of blue collection boxes or the removal of mail processing equipment. Second, I did not direct the cutback on hours at any of our postal offices, and finally I did not direct the elimination or any cutback in overtime. I did, however, suspend these practices to remove any misperceptions about our commitment to delivering the nation's election mail.”
APWU President Paul Patnode in Yakima said that while USPS workers in the area are seeing fewer letters mailed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they are seeing more packages mailed than ever as residents shop online.
“It’s been Christmas-like levels all summer,” Patnode said. “We never get a reprieve. It’s peak season all the time.”
USPS reports that first-class single piece mail volume has fallen drastically from 28.9 billion in 2010 to 54.9 billion in 2019. Packages, however, have risen steadily from 3.1 billion to 6.2 billion in that time.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that a joint lawsuit filed last week against the federal government by 14 states, including Oregon and Washington, will move forward in spite of DeJoy’s postponement of changes to the USPS.
“A promise in a #USPS press release is not enough when confidence in our elections is at stake,” Rosenblum tweeted. “Democracy is not a game.”
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan "USPS Fairness Act" on Saturday by a 257-150 margin. The bill pumps another $25 billion into USPS and restores the agency's pay-as-you-go system.
A vote on the bill has not been scheduled in the U.S. Senate.