(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director.
Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington graduate, joined the Washington State Department of Transportation in 2001, working for the Urban Planning Office in Seattle, where he was responsible for long-range planning in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties.
In 2015, he became planning manager for King and Snohomish counties in WSDOT’s Northwest Region Office. In January 2018, he joined the team working on Washington State Ferries long-range plan.
“I wouldn't want anybody to think Washington State’s transportation challenges can be easily solved,” Prestrud said in a Wednesday news release announcing his addition to the WPC team. “But the best solutions come from honest analysis and transparent policymaking. The State faces serious transportation challenges but there are also many opportunities for improving system performance and identifying cost-effective transportation investments.”
Earlier this year, the state Legislature passed the nearly $17 billion, 16-year “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package meant to address a maintenance backlog on highways and bridges, complete projects already underway, and improve the state’s ferry fleet.
Another transportation challenge faced by Washington: making sure the infrastructure is in place for the state’s drivers to make the switch to alternative fuels in light of Gov. Jay Inslee’s announced plan for a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Mariya Frost, WPC’s former transportation director, joined Kemper Development Company in June, where she focuses on transportation policy in Bellevue and the Puget Sound region.
Two days earlier, WPC announced that after a nationwide search it had chosen Sean O’Brien as its new Eastern Washington director.
He is the former executive director of the Congressional Western Caucus, a coalition of 80 members of Congress representing the interests of rural communities across the country.
O’Brien previously served as deputy chief of staff and legislative director for U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside.
“My career has been rooted in working on behalf of these local communities, so I am looking forward to putting my skills and legislative experience to work as Eastern Washington Director,” O’Brien explained in a statement.
This marks O’Brien’s second stint with WPC, as he served as a Janet and Doug True Research intern there a decade ago.
O’Brien will take over for Chris Cargill, who left the position to start the Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center representing Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.