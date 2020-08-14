(The Center Square) — Three Washington families with special needs students in three different counties say the state’s remote learning policies violate their children’s civil rights to an education.
Adrienne Stuart, Carolina Landa, and Christine Beckwith from Thurston, Pierce, and King Counties, respectively, have filed a petition asking the Thurston County Superior Court to take action.
Stuart works full-time with her husband and said her 6-year-old son, Jack, requires a degree of face-to-face learning with his paraeducator in light of his developing communication skills.
The families' Tuesday petition names the Washington State Board of Education and Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction as respondents.
Landa wrote in the petition that she faces a “real risk of losing everything if I'm forced to quit work in order to deliver educational services and therapies for my child.”
The petition further cites the Washington State Board of Education’s mandate prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that districts must provide at least 1,080 instructional hours to students in grades 9-12 and 1,000 instructional hours to students in grades 1-8.
"These rules set out by state agencies are promulgating privilege and denying equal access to a child with special needs,” Beckwith wrote. “Washington state needs to be better for our children.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has recommended that school districts begin fall classes online, though has stopped short of ordering them to do so.
School districts in Bellevue, Northshore, Kent, Renton, Auburn, Highline, and Seattle have all announced they will begin fall classes online until further notice after many calls to do so from the Washington Education Association.
King County is currently reporting 17,118 COVID-19 cases, or 26 percent of the state’s total COVID-19 caseload. In response, officials with Public Health – Seattle & King County said last month that they support school districts beginning the year online.
“When it comes to COVID-19 activity, schools have been put in a position of having to make decisions based on the actions of our entire community,” Director of Public Health Patty Hayes said in a statement. “No educator, parent, or public health professional would choose to limit face-to-face interaction that we know is so critical for our young people, but with lives at stake, this is the difficult position schools are in.”
Parents nationwide are facing tough choices when it comes to online learning for their children, with many saying it could cost them their jobs.
As of Thursday, the Washington Department of Health reported the state’s COVID-19 case count was 65,339 and its death toll was 1,736.