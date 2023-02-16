(The Center Square) – A bill to open up the cross border cannabis trade with Oregon passed an important milestone in the Washington House of Representatives.
The bill HB 1159, “an act relating to interstate cannabis agreements,” is co-sponsored by two Democratic state representatives from Vancouver, Washington, Sharon Wylie and Monica Jurado Stonier.
Introduced and read for the first time last month, the substitute version made it out of the House Committee on Regulated Substances and Gaming with a “do pass” recommendation Valentine’s Day, on a 6-5 vote that followed party lines.
The Wylie-Stoner bill, if passed, would be contingent on changes in law at the federal level.
It would not go into effect until either “federal law is amended to allow for the interstate transfer of cannabis between authorized cannabis-related businesses” or “the United States Department of Justice issues an opinion or memorandum allowing or tolerating the interstate transfer of cannabis between authorized cannabis-related businesses,” according to the text of the bill.
Because of this uncertain timeline, the substitute bill has added a clause to notify “all licensed cannabis producers, processors, retailers, researchers, and transporters and to persons who have a pending application for such a license, and inform all such licensees and persons of how they may continue to be notified of activities related to interstate cannabis agreements as well as changes and proposed changes to laws and rules related.”
Another notable difference between the original bill and the substitute bill has to do with Washington’s “policies and programs to redress inequities that exist from past cannabis prohibition and drug enforcement laws.”
Now, if the bill is enacted and the program implemented, it must include “steps to ensure equity in the application of agreements at all levels and in all jurisdictions that may interact with the licensed and unlicensed production and sale of cannabis,” the legislation states.
After the legislation's passage out of the Regulated Substances and Gaming Committee, it was referred to "Rules 2 Review," where it could hit an additional snag at the last minute.
With Friday as the final legislative cutoff to get bills read on the floor of the state House to eventually be moved onto the Senate, it remains to be seen if the Wylie-Stoner bill is held in high enough regard to make it to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.