(The Center Square) – More than 100 additional DNA profiles of convicted felons have been obtained by the Washington attorney general’s office through the Lawfully Owed DNA project.
Together with previously reported DNA profiles collected, the state has now obtained genetic data on 472 felons whose DNA is required by law to be in the federal database.
That should assist law enforcement in either confirming or clearing criminal suspects.
“DNA helps solve cold cases and can exonerate individuals wrongfully convicted,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “Out of respect to victims and survivors of crimes, and for the rule of law, this work must be done.”
Of the 102 most recently collected samples, 5 were from persons convicted of homicide, 10 from persons convicted of kidnapping, and 88 from convicted sex offenders.
A previous round of DNA collection had focused on convicted felons who are required to register as sex offenders. The current phase of the project is aimed at tracking down sex offenders who are not legally required to register as sex offenders but still owe a DNA sample to the state.
The project has identified an additional 285 felons from whom DNA is yet to be obtained.
Washington law requires all offenders convicted of a felony, certain gross misdemeanors and all currently registered sex and kidnapping offenders to provide a DNA sample, which is placed in CODIS, the national DNA database.
The Attorney General’s Office estimates that thousands of convicted violent offenders in Washington needed to submit a DNA sample as a condition of their sentence but failed to provide one, in part because there is no statewide protocol for obtaining the samples.
To fix the problem, local agencies need to create consistent collection and testing protocols, according to the Attorney General’s Office Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Advisory Group.
At least 30 states require DNA collection from felony arrestees, though the requirements vary based on the crime and the criminal or immigration history of the arrestee.