(The Center Square) – A Washington mother is suing Pierce County and Tacoma-Pierce health officials for recommending schools pivot to online instruction this fall.
Filed by Wendy Cochran, the lawsuit also names Health Director Dr. Anthony Chen as a defendant, alleging that Chen and county officials are denying the constitutional rights of Cochran’s three children to in-person instruction.
“Over the span of several months of schools across the nation engaging in remote learning, the best evidence indicates that COVID-19 poses relatively low risks to school-aged children,” the lawsuit states. “Conversely, distance learning has been universally condemned as a substantially inadequate, inequitable, and harmful form of education. Remote learning leads to severe learning loss and makes absorbing information more difficult for students with disabilities, developmental delays, or other cognitive disabilities.”
The most recent data from the Washington Department of Health shows that people ages 0 to 19 amount to 13 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
In an August 12 letter to Pierce County school superintendents, Dr. Chen recommended online learning through the fall until “COVID-19 disease activity in Pierce County decreases to a level safe to reopen schools for in-person learning.”
The Seattle Public School District and the majority of other urban school districts across the state have decided to begin classes online until further notice.
“We agree on the importance of education, the value of in-person education for students, and the multiple roles schools play in supporting families and the community,” Chen wrote. “However, with the high rate of community transmission we have experienced since mid-June, I am concerned about the safety of students, teachers, and staff and the exacerbation of community transmission.”
Cochran's lawsuit also alleges Dr. Chen made the decision for remote learning without consulting the Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health.
Cochran’s lawsuit is pursuing an injunction of Dr. Chen's recommendation.
The DOH has recommended that schools may revert to normal in-person instruction for K-12 students once the COVID-19 transmission rate drops below 75 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks and the test positivity rate falls below 5 percent.
Since August 29, Pierce County has 6,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.
In a report on Friday, the DOH estimated that based on the state’s average daily death rate of 10 to 15 people, Washington could see as many as 1,250 to 1,875 additional COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year.
Based on July 2019 population estimates from the U.S. Census and DOH data, almost 1 percent of Washington state has now contracted COVID-19 as of August 29.
Roughly 74,320 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by DOH in Washington and 1,905 deaths from the virus have been recorded by DOH. At least 281 cases still do not have an assigned county, DOH reported.