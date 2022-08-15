(The Center Square) – Washington is the 26th-best state in which to live in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared all 50 states to see what benefits and drawbacks there are to living in each state. WalletHub examined 52 key indicators of livability across five broad categories: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez spoke to the Evergreen State’s median ranking.
“Washington ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of the best states to live in,” she told The Center Square via email.
That’s because the state did very well in certain categories and not so well in others.
Washington had the nation’s No. 4-ranked economy, according to the WalletHub study.
“The state ranked high in terms of its median annual household income, population growth, income growth and foreclosure rate,” Gonzalez pointed out.
WalletHub ranked Washington No. 3 in income growth. Only California and Oregon ranked higher in that subcategory.
A recent analysis by digital-adoption.com using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics came to a similar conclusion, finding that Washington workers received the third highest increase in labor compensation in the country over a 10-year span.
According to BLS numbers, that figure grew from a total of $171.28 billion in 2012 to $307.47 billion in 2021, an increase of nearly 80%.
Health considerations also boosted Washington’s ranking on WalletHub’s list.
“It [Washington] also has a low premature death rate, high life expectancy, a low share of live births with low birthweight as well as a small percentage of obese adults and physically inactive adults, all of which speak to the quality of its healthcare system,” Gonzalez said. “Plus, Washington is a bicycle friendly state, and has access to good public transportation, plenty of performing arts centers, movie theaters and beaches.”
WalletHub ranked Washington No. 14 in terms of education and health and No. 9 in quality of life.
Other factors brought down Washington’s overall ranking.
“The things that kept it from ranking higher, include the lack of housing affordability and consequently the low homeownership rate, as well as the low high school graduation rate – just above 81%, the long commute times, poor road quality and air quality,” Gonzalez explained.
WalletHub ranked Washington at No. 37 in terms of affordability.
Crime, however, was the consideration that hurt Washington the most.
“The state also has a high crime rate and the smallest number of law enforcement employees per capita,” Gonzalez noted.
Washington ranked No. 48 – third-worst in the nation – in terms of safety, according to WalletHub.
A report released last month by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs showed that in 2021 violent crimes, including murder, increased in the state while the number of police officers available to respond to incidents decreased.
Per the report, violent crime – murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and rape – went up by 12.3% in 2021. There were 325 murders that year, an increase of 5.9% over 2020, following a 47% increase the year before.
Meanwhile, Washington lost 495 police officers statewide in 2021.
Gov. Jay Inslee has since expressed his support for expanding the state Criminal Justice Training Center to regional campuses to speed up training, reduce vacancies in law enforcement, and recruit more candidates to be police officers.
Washington’s Pacific Northwest neighbors fared very differently on WalletHub’s list.
Oregon did worse than Washington, coming in at No. 35, while Idaho was ranked an impressive No. 4.
The 10 best states to live in:
1. Massachusetts
2. New Jersey
3. New York
4. Idaho
5. Virginia
6. New Hampshire
7. Florida
8. Wyoming
9. Minnesota
10. Wisconsin
The 10 worst states to live in.
50. Mississippi
49. Alaska
48. Louisiana
47. Arkansas
46. New Mexico
45. South Carolina
44. Oklahoma
43. Alabama
42. Kentucky
41. West Virginia