(The Center Square) – Health officials announced three new deaths Saturday in Washington from the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's death count to 40, most in the U.S.
Thirty five of the deaths are from King County where Life Care Center of Kirkland is located. Twenty-seven of the county's 35 deaths are associated with the assisted living facility. Fifty workers at the Life Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus
As of Saturday night, 642 cases have been confirmed in Washington.
Symptoms are mild for the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19, which originated in China in December. But for some, including the elderly and those with other underlying health conditions, symptoms can be much more severe.