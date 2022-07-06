(The Center Square) – The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board on Wednesday morning adopted a motion to implement 2022 legislation replacing the word “marijuana” with “cannabis” in state law.
House Bill 1210 makes the switch in terminology to combat what it calls the historical racism associated with the word “marijuana.”
After passing the Legislature unanimously, HB 1210 was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on March 11.
“Passing the bill, the Legislature found use of the term ‘marijuana’ in the United States has discriminatory origins and should be replaced with the more scientifically accurate term ‘cannabis,’” explained Jeff Kildahl, LCB’s cannabis policy and rules coordinator, during the virtual meeting. “For this reason, the bill replaced the term ‘marijuana’ with the term ‘cannabis’ throughout the Revised Code of Washington, including Chapter 69.50 RCW, the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.”
He added the word switch would also apply to Title 314 of the Washington Administrative Code detailing the duties and responsibilities of the LCB.
The Evergreen State became one of the first two states – along with Colorado – to legalize adult recreational use of cannabis when voters approved Initiative 502 on Nov. 6, 2012.
Although the terms are often seen as interchangeable, the Spanish word “marijuana” was once used to emphasize the foreign nature of the drug at a time of increased xenophobia.
In the early 20th century, the United States saw an influx of tens of thousands of Mexican immigrants to the southwest region of the country in the wake of the Mexican Civil War. That led to an increase in anti-Mexican immigrant sentiment, including a campaign of “reefer madness” that demonized marijuana users, often in racial terms.
Most notably, Harry Anslinger, the first commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics – which later became the Drug Enforcement Administration – played an instrumental role in getting Congress to pass the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937, which banned selling and possessing cannabis.
Anslinger is alleged to have said: “There are 100,000 total marijuana smokers in the U.S., and most are Negroes, Hispanics, Filipinos and entertainers. Their Satanic music, jazz and swing result from marijuana use. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others.”
LCB Chair David Postman praised the decision to phase out “marijuana” in favor of “cannabis.”
“I’ll say it’s a great thing,” he said. “It took a little while. Some may think this is a simple thing, that it took a little while, and it’s going to take some work to get it all done, but it’s important, and it is part of our ongoing evolution of really the knowledge and acceptance of cannabis and learning about the history of some of these things.”
The new rules will become effective on Aug. 6.