(The Center Square) – There were no easy answers at a Tuesday virtual roundtable held by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) to address retail marijuana shop safety in the aftermath of a spate of deadly robberies targeting pot shops in the state. But the consensus was banking reform for marijuana retailers would be a good start.
LCB Chair David Postman led the discussion among panelists that included state officials, industry experts, and pot shop owners.
Postman called the situation a “massive public safety crisis that’s roaring through the state.”
He went on to note, “By some accountings, there’s been 70-plus robberies of Washington cannabis stores in Washington state this year.”
The Washington CannaBusiness Association (WACA) says there have been about 75 robberies at marijuana retailers since the start of this year. WACA has put together a list of information on such robberies going back to 2017
“We could be approaching one a day,” Postman said.
Some of these robberies have been lethal. Twenty-nine-year-old employee Jordan Brown of Gig Harbor, was shot and killed on March 19 when two teens allegedly robbed the World of Weed dispensary in Tacoma.
Alden Linn, owner of the establishment, was part of the roundtable discussion.
“He was a stellar employee, well-respected and appreciated by the community, one of the stars of our whole team,” a subdued Linn said about Brown. “And it’s just a total shock for us after having such a false sense of security – going above and beyond in our security protocols and measures – that it’s really a blow to the state, the community, the employees in the store. And you know, what we’d like to ask is everybody be safe out there.”
Conventional wisdom is marijuana shops are targeted because they are all-cash businesses.
Even though cannabis is legal in Washington, among other states, federal law still classifies cannabis, along with heroin and cocaine, as a Schedule 1 drug with a high potential for abuse and little to no medical benefit. That makes if difficult for financial institutions to work with state-legal cannabis businesses.
State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti wants to change that. He has been lobbying the U.S. Senate to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would allow marijuana dispensaries to use credit cards, debit cards, and other baking services instead of being cash only.
“The focus that I have had in engaging this issue is the fact that it is beyond any measure of anything that makes sense is that the cannabis businesses and retailers in our state and around the country are unable to bank and have to rely on cash,” Pellicciotti said. “And while it may not be the full fix for the situation, we all recognize it is a major contributing factor for a lot of the violence that we’re seeing.”
The SAFE Banking Act passed the House but stalled in committee in the Senate.
State Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, was less optimistic than Pellicciotti the federal legislation would become law.
“But Mike, I have to be skeptical Congress is going to pass this this year,” she said. “I am really not holding my breath.”
Saying the state is at an impasse in dealing with this issue, Keiser advocated the LCB work with the state Department of Labor & Industries on making marijuana retailers safer places to work. Her ideas included a two-door entry system commonly seen in banks and other businesses at higher risk of robbery and standardized training for retail marijuana workers.
Michael Correia, director of government relations for the National Cannabis Industry Association, also expressed frustration with the SAFE Banking Act lingering in Congress, specifically with regard to tensions among elected officials on whether to support incremental reform such as the SAFE Banking Act or comprehensive marijuana legalization provisions.
“This is not about fat cat Wall Street bankers making money,” he said. “This is about lowering the cost of capital. This is about helping small businesses. This is about helping minority businesses. This is about safety.”