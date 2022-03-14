(The Center Square) – Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat observed that after the Legislature's adjournment that the size of government has expanded rather dramatically in a short amount of time.
“Unexpectedly swimming in revenue, lawmakers spent almost all of it,” Westneat said in his Saturday column just two days removed from the final day of the 2022 legislative session. “The size of the two-year budget now is 24% larger than the last one.”
This session, the legislature passed a $64.1 billion supplemental state budget. That’s more than $5 billion added to the $59 billion, two-year spending plan adopted by the legislature last year.
Westneat called this a “trend for Democrats” who “seized total control of the Legislature five years ago.” He went on to say the majority party has “pushed spending for the general state budget up a meteoric 50%, from $42.7 billion in 2017 to $64.1 billion today.”
He then asked the obvious follow-up question.
“It’s going to force a fundamental choosing,” Westneat said. “Keep it up by, say, taxing the rich? Or start slashing. Voters ultimately will decide.”
Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of the Northwest Progressive Institute, thinks Westneat is not asking the right questions.
“This column utilizes the wrong lens,” Villeneuve said in an email to The Center Square. “It's not the size of government that matters, it's whether our government is working well for us and serving us effectively.
“What we should be asking are questions like: Are public services funded at levels that allow Washingtonians to lead healthy, prosperous lives? Is our common wealth strong enough to ensure that Washingtonians can get an ample K-12 education, a college degree if they want one, healthcare, a home to live in, and a fulfilling job that pays a living wage? Have we sufficiently pooled our resources to meaningfully tackle our infrastructure deficit and enable Washingtonians to get where they want to go, including through modes other than driving?”
Budget factors aren’t static, he noted.
“Due to inflation, population growth, new development, and economic activity, revenue collections are typically always going to be higher from one biennium to the next,” Villeneuve said. “If budgets don't keep up with growth, then our public services cannot serve Washingtonians effectively. The Washington of 2022 simply cannot be served with the level of resources from 2002 or 1992.”
Still, Villeneuve doesn’t see the current budget as enough.
“We cannot fix all of our problems with one budget, but we can make meaningful progress,” he said. “The Legislature has done good work recently to rebalance our upside down tax code and enact budgets that put us in a better position to meet the needs of Washingtonians.”
That can continue to be the case, according to Villeneuve.
“Danny Westneat wonders if these efforts can be sustained, and the answer is yes: most definitely,” he said. “It's abundantly clear from our research that Washingtonians believe in pooling their resources to get things done. They smartly prefer investment over austerity.”