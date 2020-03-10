(The Center Square) – The Washington House and Senate passed more than 250 bills through Friday. Historically, the average number of bills passed in a 60-day session has been about 350.
One of Gov. Jay Inslee’s key proposals for this year’s session, HB 2311, passed the Senate. The bill, which will impose harsher limits on greenhouse gas emissions and pass costs onto consumers, passed along party lines on a vote of 28 to 21. The bill requires state agencies to set a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.
Current law sets greenhouse gas emission limits for state agencies by 2050 at 57.5 percent below 2005 levels, or 70 percent below emissions expected for that year. Greenhouse gas emissions from state agencies represent about one percent of total carbon emissions statewide.
The WPC, Farm Bureau leaders, building trades unions, construction companies, oil marketers and the Washington Aggregates and Concrete Association all opposed the plan.
The bill will only benefit richer residents, according to an analysis published by the Washington Policy Center (WPC).
Another bill, SB 5395, which also passed along party lines by a vote of 56-40, requires all K-12 public schools to teach an expanded controversial sexual education program, beginning with children in grades 6-12 in the 2021-22 school year.
The vote followed nearly six hours of contentious debate. Proposed amendments to allow teachers to opt out of teaching the controversial curriculum or to require written parental permission for children in K-4, failed. Nearly 200 additional amendments were also withdrawn.
The governor is expected to sign the bill.
The Senate also passed a bill along party lines to allow sports betting only at tribal casinos, which specifically excludes non-Indian casino customers. Opponents argue the bill will deprive the state of roughly $50 million in tax revenue annually.
The bill passed along party lines 34 to 15, surpassing the 60 percent super-majority vote requirement for gambling legislation. The bill still needs to get House approval of a Senate committee amendment before it is sent to the governor, who is expected to sign it.