(The Center Square) – A new bill introduced in the Washington Legislature would make it legal to use psilocybin-producing mushrooms, which are often referred to as “magic mushrooms,” for the therapeutic treatment of mental health issues.
Senate Bill 5660 was introduced by Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline. The mushrooms grow wild in damp forests across the Pacific Northwest and are known to cause visual hallucinations when eaten.
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, psilocybin is considered a Schedule 1 narcotic, which is defined as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Others include heroin, LSD and meth.
Language in the bill says that people over the age of 21 wishing to use the product would not need a formal diagnosis or a prescription.
“It’s pretty amazing and hard to believe the long-term success for addiction recovery, depression and anxiety that we’re seeing,” Salomon told KING5 News. “Some people want to use it for their own self-exploration and betterment. Who am I to say they shouldn’t do that?”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, psilocybin can give users a feeling of relaxation with introspective or spiritual experiences, but can also cause nervousness, paranoia and panic attacks. Misidentifying poisonous mushrooms that resemble psilocybin can also results in unintentional fatalities.
Under the proposed law, modeled after one passed in Oregon in 2020, the Washington State Department of Health would be tasked with creating a regulatory framework over 18 months to implement the program.
That would include developing a licensing program for people who want to manufacture and distribute psilocybin, including training of between 40 and 80 hours in order to become certified.
The law would make it illegal to sell or transport any product beyond state lines and would not require private insurers or a government medical assistance program to reimburse anyone for costs associated with using psilocybin.
Seattle in 2021 became the largest city in the country to decriminalize psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs.
The resolution, which city council passed unanimously, said that the “investigation, arrest and prosecution of anyone engaging in entheogen-related activities should be among The City of Seattle’s lowest enforcement priorities.”
The city’s policy had already been that people not be arrested or prosecuted for using psychedelics for “religious, spiritual, healing or personal growth practices.”
SB 5660 will be taken up by the state Senate Health Care Committee.