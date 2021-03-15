(The Center Square) – Washington state lawmakers say they want voters to know their ballots are safe, but there is such a thing as too much information when it comes to disclosing election security.
Under the state's 1972 Public Records Act, state and local government agencies must make all records available for public inspection upon request save for those jeopardizing state security. To date, there are more than 500 specific exemptions included in the act, which state law requires that government agencies interpret as narrowly as possible to favor transparency.
Sponsored by state Rep. Laurie Doland, D-Spokane, House Bill 1068, would seal away state election security information into even tighter lockbox, including, but not limited to election infrastructure, or looming threats to election security. Reported election security breaches and ensuing state audits would still be fair game under the bill.
HB 1068 has seen support from election officials, county prosecutors, journalists, and lawmakers from across the political aisle.
"Even redacted, these documents could show bad actors exactly how to attack our elections," said Thurston County auditor Mary Hall. "Even if one county's elections are hacked, the public confidence in our elections across the state is damaged."
Roland Thompson, a lobbyist with the Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington, echoed many journalists' agreement that the bill's exemptions were fairly written. However, he told the Senate State Government Committee on Wednesday that the bill should expand its public disclosures beyond incidents classified as formal data breaches.
The prospect of data breaches is more pressing than ever for state officials this session. Cybersecurity failures at the Washington Employment Security Department this year have 1.6 million Washingtonians' information exposed.
Washington's vote-by-mail system has seen fewer than 100 substantiated cases of voter fraud in the 2016 election cycle, representing .002% of all ballots cast that year.
The bill comes at a time when American election systems have never been under more scrutiny by the general public. Months after the 2020 presidential election, Washington's vote-by-mail system is still an ever-popular subject of conspiracy theories as well as a lawsuit filed last year by former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp alleging voter fraud. Culp withdrew the lawsuit in January.
Others argue that audits are not enough to guarantee transparency in the place of independent citizen inspection. State reports, some said, leave voters at the mercy of state experts to communicate the finer details of security breaches.
"'Trust and verify,' President Reagan said," concerned citizen Kory Slaatthaug said. "If I cannot verify, I cannot trust. It just really bothers me that it seems like the door is being closed from actually exploring what's going on."
Election reform is at the top of many state lawmakers' to-do lists this year, which includes restoring voting rights to released prisoners and exploring ranked choice voting.
The bill, which passed the House with flying colors in a vote of 61-37 last month, has picked up one amendment by state Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, further stressing that state election systems would be subject to regular audits.
Following a 3-2 vote by the Senate State Government Committee on Friday, House Bill 1068 awaits referral to the Senate Rules Committee before it can see a floor vote.