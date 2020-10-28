(The Center Square) — Washington will not take the federal government at its word whenever it does approve a future vaccine for COVID-19 and intends to review one itself.
Gov. Jay Inslee said as much during a press conference Tuesday as the state fights to contain the spread of COVID-19 as autumn weather and flu season hits.
Washington joins a growing number of states to announce such measures. Oregon, California, Nevada, New York, Michigan, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. will all begin assembling independent vaccine review commissions.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that his state intends to conduct a an independent review of the vaccine no matter who wins the White House next Tuesday.
Inslee has said that such independent reviews were made necessary by what he described as the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine public trust in a vaccine by shirking approval protocols.
Washington’s state panel of public health experts, Inslee said, will be reviewing all available data on leading vaccine candidates. They will come to their own conclusion days after one receives FDA approval, according to Inslee.
“We would like to give Washingtonians the highest confidence that when a COVID-19 vaccine is available that it’s safe and works," Inslee said. "We are pleased to announce that we are joining a western states pact and partnership on reviewing the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines when they are approved by the FDA. Some of that has been caused by the ham-handed attempt by the president to monkey with the FDA process. And that has caused increased concerns.”
Despite optimistic findings from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office some weeks back, state health officials are warning that case rates are back on the rise in Washington.
State officials reported that Pierce, King, Snohomish, and Thurston counties are climbing while case rates in Kitsap and Lewis counties have begun to fall. The pandemic is stagnating in Skagit, Whatcom, and Grays Harbor counties.
Washington State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said on Tuesday that a new Western Washington University study found that of the 4,000 people surveyed, 90% said they often or always wear masks while in public. Only 50% of respondents said they did so while attending indoor private settings.
“Some people may feel it’s awkward to ask a friend to wear a mask when they come over to your house,” Lofy said. “But we really need to make mask wearing, particularly while inside and always with people outside of your household norm.”
The Washington State Department of Health has further discouraged families from participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Earlier this week, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that the country will likely not control the pandemic.
“The fact is that the White House has essentially almost checked out of this fight now," Inslee said. "The White House chief of staff says they’re not going to control this virus. Well, I’m here to say Washington state has not given up on controlling this virus.”
As of Monday, Washington’s total case count stands at 104,027 and its death toll at 2,337 as Seattle braces for a potential wave of COVID-19 inpatients from North Idaho.