(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge signed an order Thursday formally staying the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s (OIC) attempted ban on property insurance companies using credit ratings to help set premiums on vehicle, rental and homeowner's insurance.
The order consolidated two different cases into Judge Indu Thomas’ courtroom and put any new regulations on hold for some time.
“The effect of the stay is that credit-based insurance scores will continue to be available for use in Washington state through a decision on the merits and any subsequent appeals,” said four different organizations representing the property insurance industry in a joint statement. “We look forward to explaining our legal arguments against the onerous and unnecessary permanent rule that ignores the fundamentals of risk-based pricing and is raising premiums for lower risk Washington consumers.”
The organizations challenging the regulation are the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Professional Insurance Agents of Washington, the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Washington, and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
The property insurance industry argues that Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s previous move to ban credit rating last year through an emergency rule increased premiums on more than one million Washingtonians with good credit, many of them seniors on fixed incomes.
The emergency rule was put into effect in June 2021 and tossed out by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson in October. It had a noticeable impact on the premium prices paid by Washington residents with both good and poor credit.
After the October loss, OIC then attempted to pass essentially the same rule through the normal rulemaking process.
The permanent rule banning credit-rated premiums for three years was scheduled to go into effect on March 4. Judge Thomas first temporarily and has now stayed that order for the long-term future.
Kreidler’s response to this setback was more subdued than his previous pledges of eventual triumph.
“I’m grateful the parties in this case have all agreed that it’s in everyone’s best interest to get a final decision on the rule as fast as possible,” he said in a statement. “This agreed order ensures the decision will be made expeditiously through the Thurston County Superior Court, which is the appropriate venue to consider the important consumer protections in this rule.”
Kreidler’s office did not return a request for comment about whether they would appeal a pro-credit rating ruling to the Washington Supreme Court.