(The Center Square) – March 4 was when Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler had scheduled a rule to go into effect to ban the use of credit ratings in property insurance pricing for at least three years.
His office missed that deadline thanks to a ruling by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas. She consolidated two different cases challenging the rule into one and stayed the rule until she could decide the merits of the case.
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), one of the co-petitioners, said in a press release Thursday that it does not “expect any order setting forth the schedule for briefing and arguing the merits will be entered until the Office of the Commissioner produces the agency record compiled in support of the permanent rule that is the subject of the stay.”
The four associations challenging the rule are APCIA, the Professional Insurance Agents of Washington, the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Washington, and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
“Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s permanent rule is raising rates for over a million Washington consumers,” the four groups said in a joint statement. “We are pleased the court consolidated the legal challenges, transferred the separately filed petitions to a single court, and approved an immediate stay on the permanent rule. We look forward to explaining our legal arguments against this onerous and unnecessary rule that is ignoring risk-based pricing and raising premiums for lower risk Washington consumers.”
The credit rating ban being put on hold was only one substantial setback Kreidler suffered this week. He also faced an internal HR complaint about creating a hostile work environment.
The internal complaint was supported by external criticism from former workers of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, speaking on the record and on condition of anonymity to news outlets. Allegations were of belittling and bullying workers in the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
The news led at least one critic to call for his resignation.
“Kreidler lacks the self-restraint that we expect of elected officials and responsible adults, and the best thing he could do for his office and the people of the state is to tender his resignation before he disgraces the office further,” said state Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, in a statement.
The public controversy prompted Kreidler to issue multiple apologies.
“I deeply regret that some of my behavior and actions have taken attention away from the good work we do on behalf of insurance consumers,” he said in a statement Thursday.
Though the insurance commissioner declined to address all the allegations “here individually, I want people to know that I take these matters very seriously and recognize that I must do better,” Kreidler said.
Kreidler also rejected calls for his resignation.
“I appreciate the confidence of the people who voted for me and intend to fulfill my commitment to the people of Washington state,” the insurance commissioner said.