(The Center Square) — A Washington internet company will have to pay $900,000 in fines after being found guilty by the state attorney general’s office for failing to disclose fees and conditions of service.
Everett-based Frontier Northwest Communications is accused of misrepresenting its available internet speeds to customers as it advertised in addition to demanding previously undisclosed charges since 2016.
According to the attorney general’s report, the company charged as much as $50 per year for an “Internet Infrastructure Surcharge” which was not advertised on its website.
As many as 165,000 primarily rural internet users were subscribed with the company.
The news follows a two-year investigation conducted by the attorney general’s office after receiving over 600 complaints from customers regarding the company’s service and charges.
“Broadband access is integral to our daily lives,” Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “Knowing the true cost and speed of our internet connection is essential to make an informed decision about a service that connects us to our work and to each other. Companies must be able to deliver what they promise, at the price they advertise.”
A “majority” of the $900,000 in fines will go towards affected customers as restitution.
Frontier Northwest will be required to disclose all recurring, one-time, and termination fees in its advertisements, but cease charging its “Internet Infrastructure Surcharge.”
Frontier must also send customers an order confirmation within three days of sale that clearly lists pricing and terms and conditions of service.
In May, Northwest Fiber purchased Frontier Northwest. As a condition of the sale, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved a sale agreement that requires Northwest Fiber to invest $50 million to improve and expand Frontier’s broadband infrastructure.
The case was handled by Assistant Attorneys General Daniel Davies, Heidi Anderson, Lynda Atkins, and former AAG Tiffany Lee, handled the case for Washington.
As recently as December 2019, internet company CenturyLink paid $6.1 million to the state for also charging undisclosed fees to customers and refusing promised discounts.