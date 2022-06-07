(The Center Square) – Crews of incarcerated men from Airway Heights Corrections Center helped battle more than 240 forest fires in 2021. The effort is a result of a partnership between three state agencies that dates back more than 80 years
The Correctional Camps Program is a joint venture of Washington’s Department of Corrections, Department of Natural Resources, and Department of Children, Youth and Families, according to the DNR website.
The camps are operated by the DNR with incarcerated persons from the Cedar Creek, Larch, and Olympic Corrections Centers in addition to Airway Heights, the DOC reports.
Formed in 1939 to combat idleness and to improve state lands, the Correctional Camps, formerly known as Offender Honor Camps, allow incarcerated individuals to work under the direction of a DNR manager and DOC counselor, according to DNR information.
The volunteer crews participate in fire fighting, chainsaw operation, forest maintenance services, and motor vehicle and machine maintenance, according to the DOC. Currently, 225 incarcerated persons take part in the fire suppression program. That number ranges up to 400 when the program is fully staffed.
The program benefits Washingtonians by improving the quality of public land. The DOC benefits also, according to Airway Heights Superintendent James Key. “The incarcerated workers from the Airway Heights Camp crew alongside their supervisors, aid in making Washington public lands safer and healthier for all to enjoy,” he said in a statement.
While working on emergency wildfire suppression, crew members are eligible to earn a gratuity equal to Washington State minimum wage, which is currently $14.49 per hour.
“In addition, this often is the most significant opportunity an incarcerated individual has had to provide an important public service,” a DOC spokesperson told The Center Square. “Knowing they are doing good works fosters an increased sense of worth and self-esteem. Fire crew experience also provides incarcerated individuals a chance to learn important skills such as teamwork, which is a critical piece of belonging to a fire crew.”
While in the field, each 10-person crew learns wildfire fighting techniques including attacking the fire, digging handlines, dealing with hotspots, and mobile kitchen operation. Experienced crew members also assist in training new crew members under the direction of DNR crew bosses.
The training is equivalent to National Wildfire Coordinating Group Firefighter 2 level. Certificates of completion may aid the individuals in gaining employment fighting wildfires after their release.
Crew member Alex Maravilla says the program has given him life skills including leadership, dependability, and communication, according to the DOC. “I have been given a great opportunity and, in my opinion, the best part of this program is being able to help people and give back to the community,” he said.
Nearly 1,900 wildfires destroyed over 674,000 acres in Washington last year, according to the Washington Forest Protection Association. The Schneider Spring fire was the largest, consuming over 107,000 acres.
All costs incurred by DOC for fire suppression responses are reimbursed by DNR, according to the DOC. The DNR did not respond to a request for information on the cost of the program.
The DOC operates 12 prisons and reports an average daily population of about 13,300.