(The Center Square) – Northeastern Washington officials reacted to the news that state officials had followed through with lethal removal of two wolves from the Togo Pack by giving rare praise.
“They cowboyed up and did what they said they would do,” said Jeff Flood, wildlife conflict specialist for Stevens and Ferry counties.
He was aboard the helicopter tracking collared wolves during some of last week’s hunt. He said foggy and rainy weather made the search for Togo members difficult, but hunters assigned by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife still got the job done.
“It was pretty tough, but they far surpassed what everyone thought they’d do,” said Flood.
He was referencing past unsuccessful hunts of the Togo pack despite repeated livestock attacks.
On Friday, WDFW announced that they had killed two wolves from Togo territory in Ferry County. The hunt was authorized on June 13 by WDFW Director Kelly Susewind in response to repeated attacks of cattle on private lands.
One day later, WDFW killed a yearling female wolf. Then, on June 17, an adult male wolf was also lethally removed.
Scott Nielsen is a rancher and president of the Stevens County Cattlemen’s Association, as well as a board member for Washington Cattle Producers.
He said it was heartening to see the state follow its Wolf Conservation and Management Plan with the lethal removal of some members of a problem pack.
“I think they deserve credit for following through,” he said. “There has to be lethal removal for non-lethal measures deployed by ranchers to work.”
Stevens County Commissioner Greg Young said it was heartening to see WDFW take steps to stop depredations that threaten the livelihood of many smaller ranching operations.
“They needed to do something, and they did,” he said.
However, he joins Flood and Nielsen in doubting whether the removal of two wolves is going to stop ranchers in the area from being “besieged” by wolf attacks on their livestock
“It’s unfortunate that the state has let this get to the point; I don’t think this is going to stop a chronically depredating wolf pack,” said Nielsen.
Susewind authorized the hunt after WDFW documented six depredation events (four within the last 30 days) resulting in two dead and two injured calves since Aug. 17, 2021
The agency has not documented any additional wolf depredations in the Togo pack territory since June 11. If wolf attacks on cattle resume, Susewind said WDFW may initiate another lethal removal action in accordance with guidelines of the wolf plan.
Environmental groups are not complimentary about the state’s removal of Togo wolves.
“This latest removal order further illustrates WDFW’s willingness to prioritize private industry over the state’s wildlife,” reads a post by the Wolf Conservation Center.
The New York-based group contends that science does not support removing wolves to stop livestock depredations. In fact, killing a wolf can increase the risk that the animals will prey on livestock in the future, according to the center.
Researchers at Washington State University found that for every wolf killed in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming over the past 25 years, there was a 5 percent increase in the sheep and cattle killed the next year.
In a report, Rob Wielgus, professor of wildlife ecology and director of the university’s Large Carnivore Conservation, explained why attacks increase.
He said it appears that, by killing the alpha male or female, other wolves are freed to start breeding, which produces more pups. And feeding growing pups causes the pack to hunt more and, therefore, kill more livestock.
The report noted that livestock kills only started going down after overall wolf numbers were reduced by more than 25 percent.