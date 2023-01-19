(The Center Square) – The Washington State House Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee has appointed a new member whose own military service has been the subject of some scrutiny.
State Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th Legislative District, had been previously accused by his father of lying about his military experience, among other things.
During Shavers’ campaign for the 10th District House seat, he had represented himself as a submarine officer. An open letter from Shavers' father, Brett Shavers, cast that claim and many others made by the candidate in doubt, as previously reported by by The Center Square..
"Clyde was never a submarine officer, not even for a day," Brett Shavers wrote in an open letter on his and his wife's behalf, aiming to "correct the record factually and personally as a matter of integrity." He also alleged that Clyde "has only disdain for the military."
The Everett Herald looked into Shavers' claims and his father's counter claims. The newspaper ended up pulling its endorsement of Shavers over "serious misrepresentations" that he had made, and urged voters to vote for his opponent instead.
Retired U.S. Navy veteran Terry Sparks initially raised a red flag on Shavers' military background when he noticed that the representative's military timeline did not making any sense. Sparks also said that Brett Shavers' claim that Clyde has disdain for the military is a concern.
"Heaven forbid [if it's true that Shavers has disdain for the military] and he's on the committee, he probably needs to be vetted," Sparks said to The Center Square in a phone call. "If his dad's story is true that he hates the military, it seems like we would end up getting the shaft."
Sparks added that Brett Shavers had called him to confirm that his suspicions were correct and that his son had never served on a submarine before.
Despite those accusations during the recent campaign, Veterans Committee Chair Cindy Ryu told The Center Square in an email that she is pleased to have Shavers on the committee.
“Rep. Clyde Shavers served honorably in the Navy and was duly elected by his constituents to his position as State Representative,” Ryu said. “Veterans and Military Affairs was added to the newly renamed Innovation, Community and Economic Development and Veterans Committee, and I am pleased to have the 15 members, including Rep. Shavers, serving on this committee which I chair.”
Shavers served as a public affairs officer in the Navy in 2015, rather than as a submarine officer. Shavers’ campaign website corrected that information in his bio. There is no evidence that Shavers ever went to submarine school, which is necessary to serve on a submarine in the military, according to Sparks.
Shavers defeated Rep. Greg Gilday in last November’s election by a margin of 211 votes to flip the seat to Democratic control. Brett Shavers' letter was released one week prior to the day of the election on Nov. 8.
Along with serving as a member of the House Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee, Rep. Shavers is also the vice chair of the House Education Committee and a member of the House Capital Budget Committee.
Shavers did not respond to a request for comment.
Jeremy Lott contributed to this report.