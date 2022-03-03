(The Center Square) – Democrats in the Washington State House of Representatives have passed their 16-year, $16.8 billion “Move Ahead Washington” Transportation package, including an amendment that kills the controversial 6-cents-per-gallon export fuel tax.
The proposed tax in Washington’s transportation package drew the ire of leaders whose states would be impacted – Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska – including threats of lawsuits and retaliatory legislation.
Senate Bill 5974 is the revenue portion of the package, and Senate Bill 5975 is the spending plan for the revenue received from SB 5974. Both bills passed late Tuesday night on a near party-line vote. SB 5974 passed 54-43, and SB 5975 passed 55-40.
House Transportation Committee Chair Rep. Jake Fey, sponsor of the amendment getting rid of the export fuel tax provision, acknowledged the reality of the situation caused by the proposal to place a tax on fuel refined in Washington before being exported to neighboring states.
“As we listened, we heard some very serious concerns from our neighbors to the south and our north and our east about what impacts this tax might have on their economy,” the Tacoma Democrat said from the floor of the House.
He then made an oblique reference to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the impact that is having on world energy prices.
“And in addition to that, you know, we’ve got, as I mentioned earlier tonight, we have world events out there that are, that place a fair amount of uncertainty about what the price for petroleum products are going to be worldwide,” he said. “And taking those things into consideration, we felt that there had to be a different way of addressing our needs.”
Per the amendment, the state’s Public Works Assistance Account (PWAA) would be tapped for a transfer of $100 million per year for the life of the package. In other words, the PWAA would replace the planned tax on fuel exported from Washington’s five refineries to neighboring states that was expected to generate some $2 billion.
That did not go over well with Rep. Andrew Barkis, ranking minority member on the House Transportation Committee, whose proposed amendment to scrap the export fuel tax and replace it with a sales tax on new and used motor vehicles was voted down during floor debate.
“Uniquely, this package hopes to draw on revenue from the operating and capital budgets,” the Olympia Republican said in a Wednesday press release. “I’m not opposed to shifting funds between the transportation and operating budgets. I’m opposed to using any funds from the capital budget’s Public Works Assistance Account. Capital budget writers weren’t part of the process to verify if these funds are a viable and sustainable option for our transportation needs.”
The “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package now heads back to the Senate for further consideration.
The current legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on March 10.