(The Center Square) - After almost a decade of waiting, residents of six trailer parks within the crash zone of Fairchild Air Force Base may receive the funds they need to relocate.
The base is located about 12 miles southwest of Spokane and county officials have been trying for years to find a way to fund the moves of people in about 180 units. This week they got good news.
Mike Burgess, lobbying for Spokane County, told the board of commissioners this week that $2.2 million had been included in the House budget to resolve the situation at Fairchild. He said even though the 2022 session was winding down, there was still a good possibility the funding would be approved.
Commissioner Al French said the money would be used not only to purchase trailers but to help families get into affordable housing being built in Air Way Heights, the city nearest the base, by Habitat for Humanity.
He said the county would then rezone the trailer park properties for industrial uses, which have less population density and, therefore, are approved by the military to be sited beneath a flight approach or in an Accident Potential Zone (APZ).
Resolving the issue is also important, say county officials, to ensure that Fairchild is not put on a list of base closures at some point in the future. In past instances, incompatible development has factored into training operations being relocated to another base.
Fairchild, which consists of 4,223 acres and 1,260 buildings, is considered critical to the local economy, generating jobs and millions in economic activity as well as tax revenue.
A 2009 land use study generated by the military in partnership with the City of Spokane identified the need to address encroaching residential development in potential crash zones.
The study determined that revisions to Spokane County’s zoning code in 2005 had expanded permitted uses in the light industrial zone outside Fairchild to include single and multi-family housing. Concerns expressed by the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies over siting homes in the APZ of the Spokane Airport and Fairchild resulted in a 2006 moratorium to limit development in these areas. Yet the problem of what to do about the trailer parks has yet to be addressed.
In 2013, the county asked voters to approve a special property tax that would allow the local government to acquire the trailers and relocate their occupants. The measure sought an additional $14 per year on a home valued at $200,000 and was expected to generate $18-$20 million for no more than nine years.
The levy was narrowly defeated. The trailers stayed put after local governments said they would not condemn the properties to force a move.
Habitat for Humanity-Spokane, which builds residences for low-income families, began consulting with local governments and planning a large-scale home ownership and rental project in Airway Heights that could accommodate at least some of the trailer owners.
“We are working closely with residents of the APZ,” said Michelle Girardot, chief executive officer. “It’s a project that’s been in the works for 10 years."
She said, in total, Highland Village will have 55 homes for purchase and 74 rental units when it is fully built out, which is expected by the end of 2025.
Last December, the first phase of 24 multifamily and single-family rental homes was completed in the 20-acre Highland development.
Girardot said the housing is built with “intention” so that it is not only affordable but of high quality, which can take additional time in the construction phase, but ensures longevity.
The work done thus far on Highland was a collaborative effort between Habitat and the City of Airway Heights, Spokane County, Community Frameworks and Greenstone Homes, said Girardot.
“It was really a combination of separate interests all meeting with one goal,” she said.
It takes about 18 months for an individual or family to complete home ownership requirements, so the transition from the APZ would not be immediate even if the state awards money for relocation, said Girardot.
Rental requirements are less arduous but, to qualify for a Habitat dwelling, people must earn below 80% of the area’s median income, which census data reported as $59,974 in 2019.
Girardot said Habitat already has a waiting list of 300 people for any available rentals, which are in short supply in the county as elsewhere in the state. She said the nonprofit also tackles rehabilitation of blighted properties in existing neighborhoods to open up more housing stock.
“These are challenging times, our neighbors aren’t going to fall through the gaps,” she said of the overall need and the Fairchild situation in particular.