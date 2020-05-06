(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that seven health care providers in Washington state have received millions of dollars in aid to assist the response to the coronavirus outbreak at the state and local levels.
Seven providers in Washington were awarded a total of $102,505,694 from the department, part of $12 billion in total allocated to states. Nationwide, about 395 hospitals who are caring for more than 100 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have received the funding.
HHS data says that the awarded hospitals account for the country's vast majority of inpatient coronavirus cases at about 71 percent out of at least 6,000 hospitals who have reported to the department.
"These new payments are being distributed to healthcare providers who have been hardest hit by the virus: $12 billion to facilities admitting large numbers of COVID-19 patients and $10 billion to providers in rural areas, who are already working on narrow margins," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. "HHS has put these funds out as quickly as possible, after gathering data to ensure that they are going to the providers who need them the most."
"With another $75 billion recently appropriated by Congress, the Trump Administration will continue doing everything we can to support America's heroic healthcare providers on the frontlines of this war on the virus," Azar said, additionally noting that he expects the administration to consider more rounds of funding in the near future.
All of this funding is provided to states like Washington under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in March by President Donald Trump.
The funding comes as the U.S. death toll continues to climb. Recent data shows almost 72,000 deaths linked to COVID-19. It should also be noted that the hospital funding rounds from the HHS come as the president begins "winding down" the federal pandemic task force.