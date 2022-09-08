(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that exonerated three Stevens County commissioners of wrongdoing in their expenditure of public funds to help the homeless on two private housing projects.
“After three years, my family can rejoice that we are stepping out from under this burden,” said Steve Parker, one of the defendants. “Oh boy, does this feel good.”
He told The Center Square on Thursday that the high court’s decision sets the stage for recovery of the $130,000 the elected officials repaid into the homelessness relief fund. In addition, he said there are lost wages to consider, as well as damages for the harm done to reputations and the ability of the commissioners to serve constituents.
“We’ll be talking to the county now about what needs to be done to make this right,” said Parker. “What happens next is going to depend upon those discussions.”
In late March, the state Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision from 2020 that found Parker and Commissioners Don Dashiell and Wes McCart personally liable for actions taken in their legislative roles.
As a result of the ruling by Spokane Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno, the three commissioners were removed from office. McCart won election to a new four-year term two months later.
Parker, Dashiell and McCart were also ordered by Moreno to pay their own attorney fees instead of having them covered by public funds. All three men were represented by the Spokane firm of Kirkpatrick & Startzel.
Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen said in 2019 that he was filing the lawsuit to protect the interests of taxpayers.
He said Thursday that justices did not dismiss his appeal outright as requested by the defendants, which underscored that an important legal issue needed to be addressed.
“I’m glad this sad and difficult situation is over,” he said.
Rasmussen said he accepts the ruling but does not agree with it. He said the decision sets the stage for government leaders across the state to gift taxpayer dollars to private parties without limitation.
He appointed Ephrata attorney George Ahrend as special deputy prosecutor to pursue the case against the commissioners. Ahrend has been paid $132,129 by the county for his services, according to records kept by Stevens County Auditor Lori Larsen.
Rasmussen initiated the suit after the State Auditor’s Office determined that three transfers of money under the county’s homeless plan had been unallowable gifts of public funds.
Between 2015 and 2018, the commissioners reimbursed a couple $30,000 for moving their damaged home away from an eroding shoreline along the Kettle River. They also provided two payments totally about $90,000 to two nonprofits that were building a home for a Kettle Falls man with spinal injuries.
Rasmussen alleged the expenditures were made on behalf of people who had other means to get their housing issues resolved. He said the state gave each county a share of recording fees to use toward getting people off the street, to help those with no other means of support.
Appellate court judges unanimously disagreed with Rasmussen’s “novel approach” to resolve a disagreement about expenditure of the funds.
“Our disposition cannot remedy the fact that the three commissioners were improperly removed from office, but they can at least receive financial relief,” wrote Chief Judge Rebecca Pennell in a legal summary of the case.
“Furthermore, future commissioners can be assured that they will not be removed from office and subject to financial liability simply because a court disagrees with the legality of their legislative determinations.”
Appellate Court Judges Pennell, Tracy Staab and Robert Lawrence Berrey concluded that the alleged unconstitutional gifting was not something the commissioners did in their individual capacities. Their decisions had been made collectively as a legislative body.
“They could not be held individually liable on their bonds without some sort of culpable misconduct,” wrote Pennell. “No such allegation has been made. The commissioners are therefore entitled to judgment in their favor.”
Parker claims Rasmussen waged a "vendetta" against the commissioners because he disagreed with their decision to help people in crisis
“We were taking our roles very seriously but that didn’t matter to Mr. Rasmussen,” he said. “I’m glad that we’re close to finishing out this nightmare that he created.”
He said it was disappointing to have other elected officials in the courthouse allow Rasmussen to “run amok” instead of speaking out against what he was doing.
“They had a responsibility to taxpayers also,” he said.
Although he had doubts about the court system along the way, Parker said justice prevailed at the end of the day.