As the death count from the novel coronavirus climbed to 19 in the state of Washington over the weekend, officials there are considering new measures to slow the spread.
At least 136 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Washington. Of the 19 deaths, 17 have been in King County and 16 have ties to the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that health officials are considering mandatory measures including social distancing requirements.
Few details were made available but Inslee said “social activities” could be restricted.
– The Center Square