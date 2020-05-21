(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that it is rapidly training personnel to assist with the state’s expanded contact tracing efforts to counter COVID-19.
DOH has trained at least 2,100 people for tracing functions to better identify cases. The state says that it expects the program to grow as they train more people. The detection program is expected to work within 24 hours of receiving their positive test results and patients with close within 48 hours of that test result.
“I’m grateful to the agencies who answered the call to contribute to this important work,” Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “We are all in this together, and the support from the National Guard and the Department of Licensing affirms that. Rapid work to track and prevent the spread of disease is an important piece of our ability to safely emerge from this pandemic.”
The state is also accepting new volunteers to assist finalizing the plan to screen and train volunteers in the coming months. National Guard soldiers are also included in the massive mobilization, says Washington’s state military leadership.
“The National Guard is proud to support the voluntary COVID mapping led by the Department of Health,” Major General Bret D. Daugherty said in a joint press release. “Our soldiers and airmen live and work in communities across Washington – they’re your friends and neighbors. I have no doubt they’ll bring their usual high degree of professionalism to this task.”