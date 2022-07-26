(The Center Square) – Washington State Department of Transportation has awarded $20 million to improve the safety of walking and bicycling routes in the state, bringing biennial spending for this purpose to $67.5 million.
The most recent round of awards, announced this month, included Safe Routes to School and Pedestrian/Bicyclist program grants. Fifteen projects in 12 communities were selected, based primarily on the need for safety. Also considered were the proportion of low-income households; people with disabilities; and minority populations in the communities.
Safe Routes to School grants were awarded to Bremerton, $4.2 million; Clark County, $389,000; Kelso, $935,000; Kent, $397,800; Maple Valley, $302,400; Spokane County, $623,000; Spokane Valley, $1.7 million; and Thurston County, $1.4 million.
Pedestrian/Bicyclist program grants were given to Airway Heights, $950,000; Bellingham, $1.4 million; Kent, $875,420; SeaTac, $3 million; Olympia, $1.3 million; Spokane Valley, $556,400; and WSDOT’s Northwest Region, $1.7 million.
This round of funding was taken entirely from Washington’s Multi-Modal Transportation Account, allocated by the legislature in a supplemental transportation bill this spring. This came in addition to the $47.5 million previously allocated for the biennium.
With this round of grants, a total of 67 projects in 50 communities have been funded during the 2021-2023 budget cycle.
A study conducted by WSOT found a 44% reduction in walking and biking crashes at Pedestrian/Bicyclist project sites and a 36.4% reduction in crashes at Routes to School project sites. Statewide, combined bicyclist and pedestrian crash fatalities increased 23% during a similar time period.
Usually, funding for the Pedestrian/Bicyclist program comes entirely from state appropriations. The Safe Routes to School program is funded by a mix of state and federal funds. Most projects are matched by local funds, according to Barb Chamberlin, director of the WSOT Active Transportation Division.
Beginning in the next biennium, the Move Ahead Washington, a nearly $17 billion transportation bill approved by the legislature in March, will provide $290 million for the Safe Routes to School program and $278 million for the Pedestrian/Bicyclist program over the next 16 years, according to a WSDOT statement.
Applications for 2023-2025 grants have reached $457 million, a record high over the 18 years of the program. Legislators are expected to establish funding for specific projects based on WSDOT recommendations in the next legislative session.
Since the inception of these programs in 2005, WSDOT has granted a combined total $271 million in state and federal funds for 493 projects.