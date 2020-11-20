Gov. Jay Inslee (D) appointed Jamila Thomas as his chief of staff on Nov. 5. Thomas succeeds former Chief of Staff David Postman, who served from December 2015 to November 2020.
According to a news release, Inslee said of Thomas, “Jamila brings a deep understanding of state government. She is a strategic thinker with extensive policy experience, the ability to build coalitions and a comprehensive understanding of budget and personnel management.”
Prior to becoming Inslee’s chief of staff, Thomas served as chief of staff to Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and former state Speaker of the House Frank Chopp (D). She was also a policy advisor for the House Democratic Caucus and former Gov. Gary Locke (D).
A chief of staff leads executive administrations and implements the governor’s agenda. The role is both a managerial and advisory position, although specific duties vary by each administration. Gubernatorial chiefs of staff are largely responsible for managing the governor’s schedule, assisting in forming and implementing a policy agenda, and overseeing the governor’s staff.