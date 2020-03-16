Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday afternoon announced an executive order calling for the closure of all restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities statewide for at least two weeks. Restaurants are allowed to remain open for take-out and delivery services only.
“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus,” Inslee said at a news conference announcing his decision. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to address those challenges.”
California, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and other areas have taken similar steps to close bars and restaurants in and effort to promote what the Centers for Disease Control has labeled “social distancing.”
Inslee also ordered the closure of all public and private K-12 schools in Washington through April 24. That expands his decision from late last week to close all schools in just the Seattle area.
Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine said their goal is to limit public gatherings of more than 50 people in an attempt to curb people coming in contact with each other. Grocery stores, banks, gas stations and other retail operations are allowed to remain open for now.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, meanwhile, has closed the city’s libraries and recreation centers and suspended public events that had already received permits.
As has happened in many large metropolitan areas across the country, Archbishop Paul Etienne of the Seattle Archdiocese also suspended public Masses there last week after Inslee originally called for a prohibition on gatherings of 250 or more people. The archdiocese has more than 860,000 members in 144 parishes covering nearly 25,000 square miles.
As of Sunday night, Washington state had 769 confirmed cases of COVID-19and 42 deaths.