(The Center Square) – Responses to Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber’s ruling that Washington state’s capital gains income tax is unconstitutional are pouring in.
Eric Stahlfeld, chief legal counsel for the Olympia-based Freedom Foundation that brought suit, was quite pleased with the outcome.
“The stinging rebuke issued today by Douglas County Judge Brian Huber represents just the latest in a long line of legal decisions dating back almost 100 years in this state, all reinforcing the incontrovertible truth that income taxes – whether they are disguised as property taxes, excise taxes or capital gains taxes – must treat all Washingtonians equally. Reasonable taxes are a necessary component of an ordered society, but they cannot be imposed as punishment on the majority’s political foes,” he said in a statement after the ruling Tuesday afternoon.
“The Freedom Foundation and our plaintiffs applaud Judge Huber’s decision,” concluded Stahlfeld. “This is a complete victory for tax fairness in Washington.”
Invest in WA Now Executive Director Treasure Mackley was not at all pleased with the ruling.
“By siding with a tiny number of extremely wealthy residents, the lower court is ignoring widespread public support for helping working families find childcare and providing children with the education they need to succeed in life,” she said in a press release carried by the union-owned publication The Front. “Washingtonians also strongly support making the super rich pay their fair share in state taxes because our state is the nation’s worst when it comes to tax fairness — those with the most money pay the least, while those with the least money pay the most.”
State House Speaker Laurie Jinkins said in a statement to Crosscut that she was “looking forward to the state Supreme Court weighing in” to see “whether the Legislature will be forced to decide how to handle loss of funding for child care and education,” which the Legislature had tied to the new tax.
In his response, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed that the Supreme Court would be asked to hear this case.
“There’s a great deal at stake in this case, including funding for early learning, child care programs, and school construction,” Ferguson said in a press release. “Consequently, we will continue defending this law enacted by the peoples’ representatives in the Legislature. All the parties recognize this case will ultimately be decided by the State Supreme Court. We respectfully disagree with this ruling, and we will appeal.”
Jason Mercier is the director of the Washington Policy Center’s Center for Government Reform, whose research factored into the court ruling.
In testimony that Ferguson tried to have removed from consideration, Mercier made the point that the IRS and all states that tax capital gains consider it an income tax, not an excise tax.
Huber ruled that the tax on capital gains was “properly characterized as an income tax…rather than as an excise tax as argued by the State” and thus struck it down, as Washington’s constitution’s uniformity clause does not allow income to be taxed at different rates.
“The ruling by Inslee appointed Judge Huber that the capital gains income tax is unconstitutional is no surprise,” Mercier told The Center Square. “No legal facts have changed since the state Supreme Court has consistently ruled that income is property and that a graduated income tax requires a constitutional amendment.”
Mercier did, however, profess surprise at the “willful refusal of lawmakers who pushed through this income tax with a referendum-denying emergency clause to see the truth, despite the fact we consistently provided them irrefutable evidence from the IRS and every other state in the country that a capital gains tax is an income tax.”
He speculated that “Perhaps they’ll listen now that the court has spoken,” though the Supreme Court is still likely to have the last word.
As for the budget hole that this ruling could create, Mercier pointed to fat state coffers due to improved tax collections.
“With a $10.5 billion increase in the revenue forecast there is no budget hole from this ruling unless lawmakers overspend,” he said.