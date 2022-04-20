(The Center Square) – With gas prices at or near record highs and state coffers more than full, state Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, thinks the Legislature should reconvene so lawmakers can vote to suspend Washington state’s gas tax.
While inflation climbed by 8.5% through March, according to the Consumer Price Index – the fastest annual rise since December 1981 – a Thursday report from the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council indicated revenue collections are running more than $255 million above what it projected in February.
“State government’s financial picture keeps getting better while the affordability crisis keeps getting worse,” Braun observed in a Tuesday statement. “If you’re younger than 40, you have never had to contend with an inflation rate this high. Higher costs for food, gas, housing and energy are predictably harder on gig-economy and hourly-wage workers, and older people with fixed incomes.”
He went on to criticize Democrats’ response to the economic situation during this year’s legislative session that concluded on March 10, with no across-the-board tax cuts passed.
“For younger people looking to become first-time homeowners or start a family, it’s a real shock – and the Democrats don’t seem to have any useful answers,” Braun said. “Republicans offered idea after idea during this year’s session for helping families with the rising cost of living. In spite of a 15-billion-dollar budget surplus we couldn’t get our Democratic colleagues to agree. They just poured most of those billions into making government even larger.”
For example, during this year’s legislative session, Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, proposed property tax relief in the form of Senate Bill 5769, which died in committee. SB 5769 would have exempted the first $250,000 of a primary residence from the state property tax.
Not even the comparatively smaller proposals of a small tax cut via a three-day sales tax holiday around Labor Day that was in the original House supplemental budget and the Senate supplemental budget’s initial proposal to make Discover Passes for state parks and lands free for a year made the final budget.
That’s not to say there was no tax relief in the $64.1 million supplemental budget. Starting in January, businesses making less than $125,000 a year will pay no state business taxes, and those making up to $250,000 a year will see business taxes cut in half.
Democratic legislators have defended the lack of across-the-board tax cuts on the grounds of saving money for a future economic downturn.
“We’re going into a period of inflation and running the state government will be more expensive,” Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, told MyNorthwest earlier this year. “If we’re not strategic about saving for that, we’ll end up in a recessionary situation where we’re cutting things again.”
“I was in the Legislature during the recession and that’s just not a place we want to be — we want the public to know that our government is sustainable,” the chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee added.
Braun thinks getting rid of the gas tax on a temporary basis would provide real relief to Washington’s drivers.
“Right before the Legislature adjourned in early March, the current majority said no to a Republican proposal to suspend the 49.4-cent state gas tax through the end of 2022,” he said, referencing Senate Bill 5897 that was proposed by Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale. “Fortunately, the latest revenue report is keeping that opportunity alive. If Democrats would just drop their resistance to providing inflation relief, we could easily meet in a one-day, remote special session to suspend the regressive gas tax and maybe also consider a veto override or two.”
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, did not respond to The Center Square's request for comment on Bruaun's call for suspending the state's gas tax.
A gas tax suspension is something of a bipartisan idea in Washington state, Braun pointed out in noting U.S. Congresswoman Kim Schrier, D-8th District, in February introduced a bill that would temporarily suspend the 18.4-cent federal gas tax until January 1, 2023.
“Democrats can talk about ‘Putin price hikes’ all they want – gas prices have been increasing all year long, so much that one in our state’s own congressional delegation called for a gas-tax suspension well before the invasion of Ukraine,” he said.