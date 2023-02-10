(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill to permanently stiffen penalties for possession of many drugs in Washington state is nevertheless worried about “criminalization” of the drug problem.
“It’s clear we need a new response to drug possession, one that increases access to substance use treatment and emphasizes care over criminalization,” said state Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, in a statement.
She believes her legislative response to the problem, SB 5536, strikes the right balance.
“This bill does just that and is the result of many conversations with community members, law enforcement, local government leaders, behavioral health providers and more,” she said. “By investing in support systems based in real solutions like treatment, we can — and will — build healthier communities.”
In 2021, the Washington Supreme Court’s Blake decision temporarily made possession of most drugs legal as a matter of state law.
The Legislature passed a temporary law to make possession a misdemeanor rather than a felony offense. It also set that law to expire on July 1 of this year.
Robinson’s bill, which cleared the state Senate Law & Justice Committee Thursday, would be a permanent statute and would strengthen penalties against “knowing possession of a controlled substance or counterfeit controlled substance” by changing the crime from a simple to a gross misdemeanor.
The law would also “ensure people charged with these offenses have access to pretrial diversion programs, and provide funding for treatment programs and services,” per a news release from Robinson’s office.
The release added that someone caught with drugs “could also have a conviction vacated after successfully completing treatment.”
Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, said that he is broadly in favor of this fix for Blake, though he does have some concerns.
“SB 5536 has promise in that it would provide some leverage to get people into and through drug treatment,” Braun told The Center Square in an email. “I’m not completely supportive of the bill as it came out of committee but believe the deficits in it can be addressed with amendments on the Senate floor.”
Having cleared one hurdle, the state Senate Ways & Means Committee will next take up the legislation.
The fiscal note for the bill estimates costs to state and county governments at $2,259,760 for FY 2024.