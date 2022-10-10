(The Center Square) – For the third week in a row, Washingtonians have seen an increase in prices at the pump.
Washington's average gas price is $5.40 as of Monday, an increase of 10 cents over the last week, according to AAA data.
Gas prices in the state rank as the fifth most expensive, coming to rest between Nevada at $5.44 and Hawaii at $5.21 per gallon, respectively.
Reversing a trend from the previous week, Washington gas prices actually rose slower than the national average, which saw a 12-cent per gallon bump compared with Washington’s 10-cent increase. This reversal of roles from leading the national average to trailing it slightly may signal a peak in prevailing market forces.
“Gas prices in California are finally cooling off, as more refineries come back online after undergoing maintenance and the switch to cheaper winter blends takes effect. High West Coast prices have played a major role in the recent climb in the national average for gas. Reversing this trend may help take some pressure off of pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Monday.
Residents of the Evergreen State can expect to see even higher fuel costs starting next year thanks to the state’s incoming cap-and-trade tax.
As previously reported by The Center Square, this new tax scheme will likely increase fuel costs an estimated 46 cents per gallon on top of Washington's current tax rate of 49.4 cents per gallon.