(The Center Square) – The per gallon price of gasoline in Washington reached a new average high of $5.49 per gallon, fifth highest in the nation behind California, Nevada, Illinois and Hawaii.
Washington’s average price for a gallon for unleaded gas is 53 cents higher than the national average of $4.96 according to AAA. That’s nearly equivalent to the 49.4 cents per gallon Washingtonians pay in state gasoline tax, on top of the federal tax.
Despite the rising cost of fuel, Governor Jay Inslee has refused to consider suspending the state’s gasoline tax, believing that to do so would only result in greater profits to oil companies.
“What we’ve concluded is just putting more money into the gas companies’ pockets is not a solution to this problem because that’s what happens,” Inslee said on the “Seattle Morning News” podcast.
“When you do like a gas tax holiday, a couple things happen: One, the gas companies just raise their prices to the point that they had it before, so the money goes to the gas company, to the oil company rather than to the state. It doesn’t actually reduce what you’re paying at the pump. So all it really does is transfer the dollars that would be going into fixing our roads and bridges and just gives it to the profit column of the oil companies.”
Gas prices are nearly $2 per gallon higher than the same time last year, when the average price was $3.06 per gallon. That’s despite oil production being higher this year than any except 2019, which broke previous records. Two factors are keeping gas prices high.
One is decreasing supply in the United States due to rising demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. supply of gasoline decreased by 700,000 billion barrels due to travel over the Memorial Day weekend. Inventory in the Midwest showed the largest decrease last week, where total available gasoline is more than 17% lower than two years ago.
Another cause is the tightening of global supplies due to uncertainty in the world market because of war in Ukraine. Last week, the European Union agreed to ban more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia.
As a result, gas prices are expected to remain high throughout the summer.
“A high level of uncertainty remains in our outlooks, but we have consistently forecast that elevated crude oil prices would help drive record-level annual U.S. oil production levels in 2023,” EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said in a May statement.