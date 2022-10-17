(The Center Square) – Washington state’s previously rising gas prices have backed off a bit over the past week and appear to be on a downward trend, according to AAA data.
On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at the pump was $5.26. That’s down from $5.40 a gallon a week ago, which was a mere 15 cents a gallon from tying the state’s all-time record of $5.55, set on June 16.
The drop of 14 cents per gallon earned the Evergreen State a place on the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases at number six, sitting between Michigan and Alaska, with drops of 16 cents and 12 cents per gallon respectively.
This pricing, despite the reprieve from last week’s highs, is still well above from the nation's least expensive gasoline markets, with Georgia at a price of $3.25 per gallon, and only marginally closer to the national average of $3.88 per gallon.
“Fears of a global economic recession led to a major drop in the price of crude, down $7, which helped to minimize pump price increases last week. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand decreased as fewer drivers fueled up in the first half of October,” explained AAA in a statement Monday.
With inflation trending upwards, despite efforts of the Federal Reserve, and widespread worries of a looming recession, there is speculation that generally high gas prices may steer voters’ choices in the November elections.
As previously reported by The Center Square, a Trafalgar Group poll found “54.4 percent of voters say rising gas prices will make them more likely to vote for Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm elections."
Conversely, a sharp downward dip in gas prices close to the elections could encourage some voters to cast ballots based on other concerns.
Washington state residents also have a new cap-and-trade tax to look forward to starting next year, which would drive fuel costs an estimated 46 cents per gallon higher. This would be on top of Washington's current rate of 49.4 cents per gallon of state tax.