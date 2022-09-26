(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices, but the last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump price for that same gallon of gas had shot up to $4.92 – almost 30 cents more.
The state price had been trending downward until the latest price spike. The average price one month ago had been $4.75, down from the record recorded price of $5.55 on June 16 of this year.
The price had been trending downward nationally as well, and the winter blend of gas has historically lowered prices at the pump.
And yet, “After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course” on Sept. 21, “as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest contribute to rising pump prices,” AAA reported.
The price may have continued to rise on fears that Hurricane Ian could affect the refinement or distribution of gasoline, though the pump price of gas was actually down slightly in Florida over the last week.
Washington saw only the fourth largest hike in pump prices in the last week.
The top five states for hikes were Oregon, at 36 cents more; Wisconsin, 35 cents; California, 35 cents; Washington, 29 cents; and Nevada, 19 cents.
Regardless of how prices shake out nationally in fall and winter, Washington pump prices are set to get much higher next year.
As previously reported by The Center Square, on Jan. 1, 2023, the state’s new cap-and-trade tax is set to add an estimated 46 cents per gallon on top of Washingtons’ current 49.4 cents per gallon in state gas taxes.